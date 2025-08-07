State Offers Development Opportunity at Busiest Rail Hub

A “once-in-a-generation” development opportunity is materializing in downtown Stamford as state transportation officials seek to leverage private investment in and around the Stamford Transportation Center.

Connecticut Department of Transportation hosted a site tour Aug. 1 as the agency prepares to issue a request for proposals on Aug. 14 seeking “highly skilled” private developers. The tour attracted 36 people including infrastructure and residential developers, architects and consultants, CTDOT spokesman Joe Cooper said.

The project would modernize the 38-year-old station while potentially adding multifamily housing and commercial uses just south of the station. CTDOT owns the 11-acre station property at 437 Washington Boulevard and Station Place.

While earlier versions envisioned updates to the existing station completed in 1987, the project now is expected to offer an option to build a new station within the site, Cooper confirmed.

Last year’s demolition of an original portion of a parking garage on Station Place, located just south of the station, provided the opportunity for reconfiguration of the station and its surroundings.

The imminent offering reflects the city of Stamford’s goals to integrate the project into the surrounding neighborhood, including adding retailers and restaurants near the station, Stamford Director of Economic Development Leah Kagan said.

“This is a transformative opportunity for the city of Stamford, and we are really pleased with the direction that the state is moving,” Kagan said. “Affordable housing is a strong priority for the city, so seeing the state prioritizing multifamily residential at the transit-oriented development is a win-win.”

Officially named the Stewart B. McKinney Transportation Center, the Stamford property is Connecticut’s busiest passenger rail hub. Prior to COVID, more than 28,000 daily riders used it to access the Metro-North Railroad, Amtrak service and bus lines run by CTtransit, according to CTDOT.

Improving Station Efficiency and Amenities CTDOT released a pair of preliminary concepts for the development in 2023, and a master plan in February 2024.

The joint development opportunity seeks to make the station’s operations more efficient, expand amenities and improve access for pedestrians and bicyclists. One of the two conceptual plans released by CTDOT includes new development built on the former Station Place parking garage section.

Public comments indicated support for a redesign of the station’s concourse and ticketing area into a “Grand Train Hall” with a vaulted ceiling and relocation of ticket kiosks from the center to the west wall. Public comments indicated a desire for upgraded restaurants and shops along the concourse.

The request for proposals is expected to include two options for new development, Kagan said. One would prioritize multifamily housing, while the other includes potential uses ranging from office space and retail to a hotel, Kagan said.

“Whether they’re residents or visitors or commuters, we want them to have an excellent experience when they are going in and out of the city, so having additional retail and restaurants within easy walking distance is a priority,” Kagan said.

Development Team Picked for New Haven Station

The Stamford project is part of the Department of Transportation’s expanding strategy of offering state-owned land near transit stations for housing and economic development.

In June, CTDOT named a pair of developers to lead a transit-oriented development at New Haven’s Union Station.

Gilbane Development Co. and New York-based MURAL Real Estate Partners plan to build 470 apartments, 28,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and 26,000 square feet of residential amenities. The project cost is estimated at $316.1 million.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin in late 2026 and wrap up construction in early 2028. A second phase is scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2031.

CTDOT is studying another 18 state-owned parking lots near transit stations for potential developments.