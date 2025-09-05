890-Bed Student Apartments Open in Storrs

A Georgia-based developer announced the opening of its latest development, an 890-bed, student-focused apartment complex in Storrs called “The Standard at Four Corners.”

Landmark Properties developed the development at 1725 Storrs Road in a joint venture with Manulife Investment Management, which also has similar student-focused buildings underway in Knoxville, Tennessee, Tallahassee, Florida and West Lafayette, Indiana near Purdue University.

Designed by Dwell Design with Landmark Construction serving as general contractor, The Standard at Four Corners opened to residents on Aug. 15.

“We’re excited to see our initial project with Manulife Investment Management come to fruition and deliver The Standard at Four Corners,” said Jason Doornbos, chief development officer at Landmark Properties, said in a statement. “We celebrate the launch of our first property in Connecticut by congratulating the Landmark Construction team and key project partners who worked hard to deliver The Standard at Four Corners ahead of the academic year.”

The Standard is the first purpose-built student apartment community serving the UConn student population in the last decade, Landmark said. The company touted its “amenity-rich and all-inclusive” design, including furnished units, in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, high-speed internet, balconies for some units and on-site management.

“The community boasts unique amenities not found elsewhere in the market including a resort-style pool and hot tub, a Jumbotron lawn, fitness center, resident clubroom, 24-hour study lounges, gaming lounge, and firepit and grilling areas,” Landmarks’ announcement said, plus 14,500 square feet of retail space.

A parking deck on-site is also available for students with cars, for an additional fee.

The building’s 890 beds are broken up into 392 units across five buildings.

“We are proud to have partnered with Landmark on the first purpose-built student community at UConn in over a decade,“ Jonathan Kimball, associate director at Manulife Investment Management, said in a statement. “We also want to recognize the hard work of their development and construction teams on the Standard at Four Corners.”