Bloomfield Church Wants to Add Affordable Housing

A Bloomfield nondenominational church has approached town officials with a plan to convert an auxiliary parking lot on its 40-acre property to 146 affordable homes and a daycare center.

Officials from The First Cathedral, at 115 Blue Hill Ave, presented conceptual plans to the town Plan & Zoning Commission Aug. 28.

The apartments would be split between three buildings, each five stories tall, and would be served by a large parking lot. The development would happen in two phases, and the homes would be aimed at residents making 60 percent of area median income and below.

The church will need to secure a rezoning to effectuate its plans, and a parking waiver for church parking being removed.

The parking lot will be moved to what’s currently a church-owned ballfield.

The church would partner with national affordable housing developer Grow America, based in New York City, to develop the apartments. The company is currently advising First Cathedral on the project.

Officials at the Aug. 28 meeting said the church is motivated by trying to help fill Connecticut’s affordable housing deficit.