Bloomfield Shopping Center Fetches $54M

A Lowe’s-anchored shopping plaza in Bloomfield has traded hands to a Florida investment firm.

The Sterling Organization, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, bought the Copaco Center at 335 Cottage Grove Road for $54.2 million.

The 439,644-square-foot property sits on 62.53 acres. It last sold in 2005 for $29.88 million, town property records show.

Anchor tenants include Stop & Shop, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Burlington, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Five Below, CVS, IHO0,and McDonald’s. Sterling said in its announcement that the property was 93 percent leased.

The deal was made through a Sterling institutional value-add fund.

“We are pleased to expand our geographic footprint into the Hartford market with the acquisition of Copaco Center via our Sterling Value Add Partners IV Fund. Having been familiar with the property for nearly a decade, our team is excited to enhance its value through targeted management, strategic leasing, and other value-add initiatives. These efforts should strengthen Copaco Center’s role in serving the local community while delivering strong results for our investor partners,” Jordan Fried, a principal of Sterling Organization, said in a statement.

Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche with JLL’s retail capital markets unit represented Sterling, the company said.