Danbury Hotel Sold for $13M

A Danbury hotel has traded hands for the second time in two years.

An LLC registered to an Illinois resident and a New Jersey resident sold the Comfort Inn & Suites is at 80 Newtown Road for $12.73 million earlier this month, according to city records.

Built in 1972, per city records, the 68,985-square-foot hotel was sold to an LLC controlled by seven New York State and New Jersey residents that shares a mailing address with a Norwich hotel.

City property records say the sellers pulled permits for renovations on the 112-room hotel since buying it in August 2023, including adding electric vehicle chargers.

Jerry Swon of commercial brokerage Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the seller and procured the buyer, both private client hotel operators, in association with John Krueger, the firm’s broker of record in Connecticut.

“I sold the property in 2023 as a Holiday Inn. Since then, the owner renovated and converted it to a Comfort Inn & Suites,” Swon said in a statement. “The sale was a win for all parties, with the seller receiving value for improvements to both the asset and the business, while the buyer acquired a fully renovated property with upside, as well as an NNN lease with the restaurant tenant providing additional cash flow. It was a pleasure working with both sides on this transaction.”

The hotel is located near the Danbury Fair mall and Interstate 84 as it passes through Danbury, and has complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, a fitness center, outdoor pool, business center and laundry facilities.