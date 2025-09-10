Enfield Mall Redevelopment Takes Next Step

The Nebraska-based developer angling to breathe new life into Enfield’s largely dead mall will take the next step forward in making its plan a reality tomorrow.

Woodsonia Real Estate Group filed formal requests to merge most of the mall’s existing lots into one and rezone it to enable new development.

The company’s plans will get a hearing with the Enfield Planning & Zoning Commission on Sept. 11.

Currently owned by New York-based Namdar Realty, the mall is now around 86 percent vacant, a Woodsonia filing prepared by consultancy Kimberly Horn said, a status it’s held for the last decade.

Woodsonia hasn’t yet secured title to the mall property, but has been meeting with city officials for over a year to shape its vision for the 72.44-acre development area and the 662,000-square-foot mall it hosts. When presenting conceptual plans to city officials last year, Woodsonia estimated total project cost at $250 million.

The proposed rezoning covers nearly all the mall property, except the Target store attached to the mall.

Woodsonia’s filings show the company plans to act as a master developer for the site, demolishing the mall building and constructing interior roads and other site prep work. As individual parcels come up for development, they’ll still need to get special permits from city officials.

The company’s plan divides the site into three basic areas, a 12-acre swath to the west, containing 342,000 square feet of housing totaling up to 703 housing units, a middle swath set to hold the existing Target and a second large-format retail store, and a third area, 18 acres in size, that will be home to 296,000 square feet of commercial space across nine separate development pads. No tenants have yet been identified, Woodsonia’s filings state.

The company is using a new “special development district” zoning process approved by city officials earlier this year.