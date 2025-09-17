Fairfield OKs 68-Unit Affordable Project

Fairfield’s Planning & Zoning Commission has given its nod to an apartment building proposed under Connecticut’s 8-30g affordable housing zoning law.

Easton developer Stephen Shapiro plans to demolish a house at 430 Stillson Road next to a neighborhood commercial node and subdivide an adjacent residential lot to preserve its existing house.

On that 72,000-square-foot site, he’s seeking to build a 5-story, 68-unit apartment building served by a 115-spot surface parking lot. The building will be roughly split between one- and two-bedroom units.

No other amenities beyond the large parking lot are called out in plans Shapiro filed with town officials. To comply with the 8-30g statute, the building would have 21 affordable units.

Shapiro’s application notes that the building is intended to be rental, but could be converted to for-sale condominiums at a later date.

Town officials are also considering whether to approve a second 8-30g project from local developers Andrzej Piekarski and Andrew Piekarski at 812 Reef Road currently host to a pair of semi-detached homes. a short distance from Fairfield Beach.

That project would include 45 units, either rentals or condominiums, including 14 affordable ones.