Fairfield Senior Living Facility Refinanced

Mortgage company BWE announced it originated a $35.3 million permanent loan for an assisted living facility in Fairfield.

Sturges Ridge of Fairfield was built in 2017, according to town property records, and holds 88 units across 77,764 square feet of space.

The property shares a block with the town of Fairfield’s Roger Ludlowe Middle School and Ludlowe High School, along with a nursing home and a town park.

BWE said the 10-year loan for the 448 Mill Plain Road property near Fairfield’s main Metro-North train station and center was provided by Freddie Mac.

Town records list the owner as an LLC that shares an address with Ventas, a Kentucky-based real estate investment firm that focuses on senior housing and medical real estate.

BWE’s announcement identified prolific Massachusetts-based Benchmark Senior Living as the operator, and said the property includes a memory care unit, plus a fitness and wellness center, a private dining room for families, a library with computer stations and internet access, full-service salons and pet therapy programs.

Taylor Mokris, Senior Vice President of Seniors Housing and Care at BWE, and Ryan Stoll, National Director of Seniors Housing and Care, led the financing.

“Sturges Ridge of Fairfield is a best-in-class community that combines an outstanding operational track record with modern design, thoughtful amenities, and a prime Fairfield location,” Mokris said in a statement. “Our team was nimble through the underwriting process and locked the index at its floor, securing exceptional pricing for the sponsor. We’re pleased to have delivered this attractive long-term financing solution that supports the continued success of the property and the sponsor’s broader portfolio strategy.”