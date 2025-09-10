PeoplesBank Converts to Cloud Platform

PeoplesBank says it’s become the largest U.S. community bank to fully operate on a cloud-native core banking platform after successfully converting to the Nymbus Banking Platform.

“This marks a major milestone in bringing PeoplesBank’s vision to life,” PeoplesBank CEO Tom Senecal said. “The successful go-live affirmed our decision to modernize our entire banking infrastructure and positions us to deliver real, simple banking services to our customers faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

Nymbus describes itself as a modern banking core and a flexible tech banking platform that allows for community financial institutions to the ability to modernize their infrastructure. Nymbus’ cloud architecture eliminates middleware, leading to faster and more reliable access for users, fewer system outages and quicker implementation of new features responsive to user needs.

“This wasn’t just another implementation project – it was a test of what’s possible when talented, passionate people come together to do something that’s never been done before,” Jeffery Kendall, chairman and CEO of Nymbus said in a statement. “We brought a community financial institution into the future of banking, validated our platform at a scaled financial institution, and sent a powerful message to the market: Nymbus is not just building for tomorrow – we’re delivering core modernization today.”

Additionally, the banking platform allows for financial institutions to access customizable interfaces for online banking, digital onboarding and loan origination.

PeoplesBank first partnered with Nymbus in 2020 to launch ZYNLO, the bank’s digital bank. Nymbus was founded in 2015.