$80M New Canaan Development Picks Sales Brokerage

The developer of a new luxury development in New Canaan picked a William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty team to market its units.

Ventana LLC, a Stamford-based company that state records show is controlled by Phillip Palmgreen, the founder of Stamford architecture firm rePLACE Urban Studio, is developing a 21-unit project dubbed “The Quarter.”

The project at the corner of Burtis Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown New Canaan replaces a small medical office building and two single-family homes converted to commercial uses, plus their associated parking lots. The development is targeting a fall 2026 delivery date.

Palmgreen, whose firm also designed the building, picked The Sneddon Team at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s New Canaan brokerage to market the units, William Pitt Sotheby’s announced this week. The brokerage’s announcement pegged construction cost at $80 million.

“We are excited to help introduce a new standard of luxury living in New Canaan with The Quartier,” Kendall Sneddon of The Sneddon Team said in a statement. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to represent these exceptional properties. The Quartier represents a rare chance to own a piece of New Canaan’s architectural future while enjoying the walkability and charm of our historic downtown.”

The condominiums will be priced between $2 million and $6 million. Amenities will include private shared courtyards, plus balconies for some top-floor units, a fitness center, bike storage, an indoor cleaning station for pets and bicycles, indoor parking, a full-time concierge, a games room and “personal wine fridges, the project’s website says.

Marketing materials also describe the buildings as having “cutting-edge sustainability” features, like EV charging stations, native-plant landscaping, rainwater harvesting, ground-source heat pumps for heating and cooling and solar power.