Brown Harris Stevens Exec Named CT Realtor of the Year

The office leader in a Greenwich luxury brokerage has been named Connecticut’s Realtor of the Year.

Brown Harris Stevens’ Greenwich managing director of sales Bryan Tunney was announced as the award recipient last week at CT Realtors’ October board meeting.

The statewide award recognizes a Realtor each year for “outstanding effort as well as service to the community, the real estate industry” and to CT Realtors.

“It’s so meaningful to be recognized by your peers,” Tunney said in a statement provided by CT Realtors. “I’ve been a part of this organization and industry for many, many years and I value it. It’s a great group of people and I’m very humbled.”

Tunney is currently first vice president of the CT Realtors executive committee and will become president-elect in 2026. He was previously the trade group’s treasurer for four years and was the 2022-2024 president of the Greenwich Association of Realtors. That local group named him its Realtor of the year in 2013 and inducted him into its hall of fame in 2023.

Tunney has been a Realtor for over 20 years. Outside of work, he’s a grandfather and a long-time coach for the Greenwich town youth lacrosse program.

“Bryan is a true leader. He’s a steady voice, a team player and tremendous resource for his colleagues and clients. I have personally worked with Bryan as a member of CTR leadership for many years. He has been and continues to be a tremendous asset to our team,” CT Realtors 2025 President Steve Miller said in a statement.