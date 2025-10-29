Housing Development Begins Near New Naugatuck Station

Construction has begun on a 60-unit mixed-income apartment complex in a partnership between two developers in Naugatuck.

Pennrose and The Cloud Company are developing the 7-acre vacant lot on Old Firehouse Road.

At a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Parcel B development, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz acknowledged the town’s embrace of transit-oriented development.

“Along with plans to build a new train station on Parcel B, Naugatuck once again demonstrates its dedication to revitalizing the downtown area and creating a more inclusive, connected community,” Bysiewicz said.

The apartments will be reserved for households earning a maximum of 30, 50 and 80 percent of area median income. The project also includes 3,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Completion is scheduled for fall 2026.

The three-phase redevelopment project totals 180 apartments in three 60-unit buildings, while the Connecticut Department of Transportation constructs a new train station on the parcel scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

Construction began last summer on the 2,300 square-foot Waterbury Branch Line station, located 0.3 miles south of the existing station.

In 2022, the Lamont administration provided a $6 million grant to the Borough of Naugatuck for infrastructure and site improvements related to the project.