Rents Up, Landlord Power Steady in CT Apartment Markets

Even as landlords are losing market power nationally amid a new wave of apartment deliveries, those in Connecticut’s metros appear to be holding the line.

The share of units in Connecticut’s three major metro areas that offered concessions last month grew in Fairfield County, by 360 basis points year-on-year to 31.3 percent of all rental listings analyzed by economists at listings portal Zillow.

But in Greater Hartford that share held steady at 24.5 percent of all listings last month. And in the New Haven metro it actually fell, from 23.7 percent of all listings to 20.8 percent.

Nationally, 37.3 percent of all rentals on Zillow offer some sort of concession, a new record high for September and up from 14.4 percent in 2019.

“Markets that built more — and faster — are seeing that investment pay off with more renters able to comfortably afford an apartment,” Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow said in a statement. “It’s a reminder that housing costs can be tamed when policy allows supply to keep up with demand.”

Other metrics in Connecticut’s major metro areas showed similar stability. The share of income the median household spends on rent remained flat or effectively so, clocking in last month at 28.8 percent in Fairfield County, 23.2 percent in Greater Hartford and 28.2 percent in the New Haven area.

Still, rent grew in all three areas.

Zillow economists put the median apartment rent in Fairfield County at $2,880, up 3.8 percent year-on-year, at $1,936 in Greater Hartford (also up 3.8 percent) and up 4 percent in the New Haven area to $2,012.

National multifamily rent growth eased to 1.7 percent year-on-year last month, Zillow said, the second-lowest rate of growth since 2021. The company’s economists blamed a weaker labor market that’s tamping down on household mobility and falling rent in Sun Belt cities like Austin, San Antonio, Texas, and Phoenix.