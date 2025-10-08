Thomaston Savings Renovates Middlebury Branch

Thomaston Savings Bank announced it hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of its newly remodeled branch located at 1655 Straits Turnpike in Middlebury.

Employees were joined by the bank’s board of directors, members of the Waterbury Regional Chamber, local elected officials, representatives of project architect Studio Q Architecture and project contractor PAC Group, Thomaston Savings said.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand reopening of our newly remodeled branch. This milestone reflects our deep commitment to serving the community with excellence, innovation, and care. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team, local leaders, and every partner who helped bring this vision to life. Most importantly, we’re grateful to the community for your continued support and trust — this space was redesigned with you in mind, and we look forward to welcoming you for many years to come,” bank President and CEO Stephen Lewis said in a statement

Originally opened in 2007, the bank said it commissioned the renovation to “showcase a refreshed, modern environment designed to better serve the needs of the community.”