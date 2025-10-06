Torrington Savings Bank Promotes Top Lending Exec

Torrington Savings Bank announced last week it’s promoted Michael Sweeney to chief commercial lending officer.

He was previously one of the bank’s commercial loan officers and had held that post for the past seven years. He began at the bank as a credit portfolio manager 10 years ago.

In his new role Sweeney will be responsible for both the strategic and day-to-day operation and the commercial lending and cash management teams, Torrington Savings Bank’s announcement said. Sweeney will also be a member of the bank’s executive leadership team.

Prior to his time at Torrington Savings Bank, Sweeney held various roles in retail business sales and commercial lendin

“Mike has been part of the Commercial team since the very beginning, and we are proud of his dedication and many contributions during that time. The Executive Team and I are excited to work with Mike in this important strategic role and look forward to executing on his vision and commitment to relationship banking,” TSB President and CEO Lesa Vanotti said in a statement.