Wallingford Industrial Property Sells for $1.7M

A Wallingford industrial building has traded hands to an LLC registered to a Stonington residential address.

An LLC registered to a Phoenix, Arizona residential address sold 856 North Main St. Extension for $1.7 million, city property records show. The seller bought the property for $920 million in 2011.

The asset is a 20,672-square-foot industrial building erected in 1979 on 7.08 acres, city records say.

Frank Hird and Sam Crampton of O,R&L Commercial in Branford represented teh seller. The buyer was represented by Victoria DePaolo of Farmingbury Real Estate Inc., in Wolcott.

“The property is strategically located with convenient access to I-91 and Route 15 and offers flexible industrial space within one of Connecticut’s strongest central markets. The property’s size and location make it well suited for a range of industrial uses,” O,R&L Commercial said in an announcement.