232 Apartments Pitched for Manchester Parkade

A development team took the wraps off its plans for a big multifamily development in the middle of Manchester on Monday.

The primary developer, Texas-based Anthony Properties, and an LLC that shares an address with Lincoln, Nebraska-based Perry Reid Properties outlined a proposal for 232 apartments on the former site of the city’s Parkade mall before the Manchester Planning & Zoning Commission.

The units would be broken up into eight buildings, four with 48 units and four with 10 units according to environmental permit filings. A clubhouse and pool, 381 resident parking spots and two retail pads with 4,000-square-foot buildings would round out the site.

Anthony Properties signed an agreement with town officials last year to develop the 18-acre “dark side” parcel, called that thanks to its lack of visibility from the main arterial in the area.

The parcel’s shops were torn down in 2012 and officials have zoned the lots for housing and mixed-use development.

The development team still has to submit a more detailed plan to city officials for approval, in addition to secure its wetlands permits.