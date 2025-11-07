Danbury Apartments Fetch $152M

A large apartment complex in Danbury, near the New York state line, fetched $151.75 million last month.

A deed recorded Oct. 23 shows the buyer was an LLC controlled by Irvine, California-based Trinity Property Consultants. However commercial brokerage CBRE, which represented seller Harbor Group International, said San Francisco-based investment firm FPA Multifamily was the buyer.

CBRE said its team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride and Eric Apfel also procured the buyer.

The 466-unit Crown Point Apartments complex sits on an 80-acre site at 50 Saw Mill Road bisected by the Saw Mill River. It appears to have been rebranded as Arrive Danbury by its new owners.

The property is next to the the former Union Carbide headquarters, currently known as The Summit at Danbury after being redeveloped from offices to a wide mix of uses, including residential.

The project was built in two phases, completed in 2007 and 2011 respectively. Amenities include two clubhouses with fitness centers and swimming pools. CBRE characterized the property as a “value-add opportunity for the new owner” as the units are in need of renovations.