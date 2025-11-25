Fairfield County Luxury Market Among Nation’s Biggest Price Declines

The luxury market in Connecticut’s toniest region is seeing one of the nation’s fastest drops in prices, according to a new Realtor.com analysis.

Economists at the listings portal say the median price of the top 10 percent of homes on the market in Fairfield County was down 7.5 percent last month when compared to October 2024. That gave Fairfield County the 8th-biggest drop among markets around the country.

The analysis said the luxury segment of the market starts at just under $4.25 million in Fairfield County.

Unlike many of southwest Connecticut’s peer markets, the median days on market for the high end of Fairfield County’s housing market was down 42.5 percent. Other luxury markets seeing falling days on market and falling prices include Atlantic City (20.6 percent drop in days on market), Charleston, South Carolina (13.9 percent drop), Austin, Texas (5.2 percent drop) and the island of Maui, in Hawaii (4.3 percent drop).

Realtor.com Chief Economist called markets like these “correction markets.”

“In markets where prices are accelerating and homes are selling faster, buyers are clearly competing. But the most compelling trend this month is the effective price correction in other high-end metros,” she said in a statement. “A market where prices ease and time on market drops sharply—like we see in areas of Connecticut and Charleston—is a sign that a new equilibrium is being established, which bodes well for transaction volume.”

The nation’s luxury markets are splitting in two, Hale’s team found. Markets like Dallas, Atlanta and Minneapolis are shrugging off apparent national headwinds while others like Fairfield County are headed in the opposite direction.

“When prices rise year-over-year while homes are simultaneously selling faster, it means buyers are not just willing to meet the price—they are competing for limited inventory. This suggests that for many high-net-worth individuals, location-specific desirability and value are outweighing broader concerns about cost,” Realtor.com senior economist Anthony Smith said in a statement.