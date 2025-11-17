Major National Developer Names New CT-NY Lead

One of the nation’s major multifamily developers, Greystar, says it’s hired Chris Mazzola to head up new development in southwest Connecticut and the greater New York City area.

Greystar’s website lists 14 residential complexes in Connecticut that it either owns or manages, mostly in Darien, New Canaan and Stamford. The company opened its first development in New York State last year, in White Plains, and said Mazzola will be “identifying and pursuing new development opportunities, managing entitlement and construction processes.”

The company’s announcement described Mazzola as having “over 15 years of experience in real estate development and acquisitions across institutional and entrepreneurial platforms” with “$1.7 billion in institutional-quality transactions and $1 billion in ground-up multifamily development” under his belt.

Mazzola was formerly head of real estate investments at Victorian Group and previously held roles at Bijou Properties and J.P. Morgan focused on the metro New York region.

“Greystar is excited to welcome Chris Mazzola to build out a pipeline of residential projects in the metro New York area,” Gary Kerr, senior managing director of development at Greystar, said in a statement. “Chris joins Greystar at a time where there is great need for housing across the country, and we are encouraged by the pace-setting volume of new residential being delivered in the metro New York area. This activity is reflective of the demand for housing as well as the attractiveness of the market, which is once again flourishing, and we look forward to Greystar being heavily involved under Chris’ leadership.”

Mazzola is an active member of ULI and NAIOP, where he serves on multiple committees, Greystar said.