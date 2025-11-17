New Listings, Inventory Rose in CT Last Month

The number of homes for sale across Connecticut rose in October according to fresh data from SMART MLS, the statewide multiple listings service.

A total of 2,989 single-family houses hit the market last month, a 2.9 percent increase over October 2024.

The number of condominiums that hit the market last month fell by the same percentage, down 2.9 percent to 844 units.

There were 5,738 single-family houses for sale in Connecticut last month, a 2.9 percent increase.

And the number of condos on offer hit 1,502, a 3.7 percent increase.

That movement meant the statewide single-family market stayed steady at 2.6 months’ worth of supply, no change over October 2024 and down slightly from the 2.7 months of supply seen in September 2025.

Meanwhile, months’ supply in the condo market fell slightly to 2.2 months, down from 2.1 in October 2024 and 2.3 in September 2025.

Pending single-family sales also rose 3.5 percent, ending October at 2,517. Pending condo sales roes 8.1 percent to 760 units.

Looking at all residential properties, the number of homes for sale rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, to 7,240 and the number of homes that hit the market last month rose 1.6 percent to 3,833 homes. Months’ supply in the entire residential sector held steady at 2.5 months.

Pending sales of all residential properties rose 4.5 percent, ending October at 3,277.