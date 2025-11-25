New London Launches Vacant Storefront Task Force

The city of New London says it’s launching a new effort to tackle downtown retail vacancies with help from the Connecticut Main Street Center.

The Downtown New London Strategic Planning Task Force is part of CMSC’s Diversity on Main program, a two-year initiative launched in 2024 with the Black Business Alliance to address chronic storefront commercial vacancies and foster inclusive economic growth in downtown New London.

The group aims to develop a strategic plan to bring retail vacancies down and “economic vitality” up.

Diversity on Main is supported in part by a $150,000, two-year grant from M&T Bank’s $8.2 million Amplify Fund.

CMSC’s website says the Diversity on Main program matches minority-owned businesses with empty main street storefronts to bring more economic activity to downtowns. New London is its launch community.

“Working with New London’s leaders and the downtown community through the Diversity on Main program revealed that there is a lot of grassroots support to grow its vibrancy, support local merchants, and encourage capital improvements. The Task Force will take that goodwill to the next step through a targeted action plan that reflects the community’s vision for its downtown,” CMSC Executive Director Michelle McCabe said in a statement.