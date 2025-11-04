Seven-Building Plans Filed for Bristol Ex-Brownfield

Carrier Construction Company has filed for the first of several city approvals in its effort to repurpose a once-contaminated, 14-acre site in Bristol.

Carrier signed a deal to purchase 894 Middle St. from the city of Bristol last month for $625,000, but hasn’t yet taken title to the land pending a six-month due diligence period.

The property, a former scrap yard, has been vacant since 1990 and was foreclosed on by the city in 2015 prior to a $1.3 million remediation job to remove lead- and PCB-contaminated soils completed in 2020.

Carrier, based in Bristol, largely builds homes and subdivisions. But according to plans it presented to the city Conservation Commission Monday, it wants to build a multi-tenant light industrial and office park on the Middle Street property.

The plans show seven buildings that can accommodate between 26 and 46 tenants surrounded by parking across from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters.

A Carrier representative at Monday’s meeting said tenants could be widely varied, from small office users to yoga studios.