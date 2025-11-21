SmartMLS President Says CT Needs More Housing Legislation

The Connecticut legislature just passed what was hoped to be a landmark housing legislation, but SmartMLS President Michael Barbaro says more can be done to address issues in the state’s housing market.

House Bill 8002 will create a first-time homebuying program, establish a housing development council and make various zoning changes, but won’t set production targets for municipalities. Additionally, there is language on direct rental-assistance programs, an open-choice voucher program and requires municipalities with a population of at least 15,000 to create a fair rent commission or join a joint or regional commission.

Gov. Ned Lamont argued the bill will make a big difference despite lacking the development targets that scuppered a previous housing reform bill earlier this year.

“Connecticut’s housing shortage is among the most severe in the country. It is driving up costs for working families, deterring businesses from investing or growing, and worsening homelessness. Simply put, the status quo is unsustainable,” Lamont said in a statement released after the General Assembly passed the bill. “While we have made significant steps forward in recent years to increase our housing stock, we need to do more to address this urgent need. As I’ve said many times before, we will not be able to reach these housing targets without the support and collaboration of municipalities that can help execute these plans, including through investments in infrastructure. Over these last several months, I’ve consulted with state lawmakers, municipal leaders, housing advocates, and nonprofit partners to craft policies that will have a real-world impact and implement the tools we need to succeed in building more housing. This comprehensive proposal takes strong steps toward addressing this crisis and will help Connecticut reach these goals.”

Barbaro told The Commercial Record he is excited to see Connecticut address some issues, but said that more work is needed. In particular, communities should be incentivized to increase their density, he said.

“I think the goal is admirable,” he said. “I’m not sure that the changes that they tried to implement are going to be that effective. I’m hopeful that they are, because we absolutely need housing. I don’t believe subsidizing housing makes housing more affordable. I think it makes it less affordable for some people, and then artificially provides people with housing.”

Still, Barbaro said he was hopeful that these ideas will turn into action and results now that the bill has made its way through the General Assembly.

“So hopefully, if interest rates start to come down a little bit, that’ll spark people to put their homes on the market,” he said. But without that, we’re going to have to increase development, and we’re going to have to address that and really embrace decreased lot sizes, and fewer parking restrictions and fewer traffic studies.”

Additionally, Barbaro believes that the state should embrace accessory dwelling units. Massachusetts recently instituted legislation that allows ADU construction by right.

“Accessory dwelling units are amazing,” Barbaro said. “So we really need to start removing some of these regulations.”