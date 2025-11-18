Southington Century 21 Affiliate Acquires Third Florida Brokerage

Century 21 AllPoints Realty, a multi-state brokerage based in Southington and active in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida, announced its latest acquisition in the latter state.

The company has bought Jones & Co. Realty, which serves the waterfront communities of Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Captiva, Bonita Springs, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, Lee County and Naples with two offices and 120 agents.

Jones & Co. Realty was founded in 2010 by JJ Jones, who will continue to act as a manager and oversee the integration of Century 21 tools and systems for her agents.

“Our agents are really excited about all the new tools and technology at their disposal to bring their business to the next level, from a powerful CRM, a robust marketing suite including access to Canva and a new pipeline of inter-company referrals. The cutting-edge systems, world-class training, and powerful networking opportunities will also elevate the service they can provide to their clients,” Jones said in a statement.

Century 21 AllPoints is was founded in 1989 by Beverly Peterson and now owned and operated by siblings Ryan and Kelly Peterson. AllPoints merged with CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican in the Florida Panhandle in 2023,acquired Realty Quest in Naples in 2024 and appointed a regional manager for its Florida operations earlier this year..

The combined company now comprises 19 offices and approximately 675 independent agents. Leveraging the CENTURY 21 brand’s robust suite of business-building tools, these agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology and an international network to complement their community connections and local market knowledge.

“Expanding our service area along the Gold Coast into Fort Meyers is a natural expansion from our Naples base and something we knew was important to our growth in Florida,” P.J. Louis, vice president and general manager at AllPoints and the co-owner of its Florida operations, said in a statement. “Fort Meyers is also a popular destination for Connecticut residents looking to buy second homes thanks to numerous direct flights daily.”