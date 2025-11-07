Stamford Fintech Raises $6M for Home Sale Lending Business

A Stamford fintech says it’s raised venture funding to expand its business lending to homeowners trying to find ways to prep their properties for sale.

Notable announced the receipt of $6 million in Series A funding from W. R. Berkley Corporation and Second Century Ventures, the venture capital firm connected to the National Association of Realtors. Clare Tokheim of W. R. Berkley will join Notable’s board as part of the deal.

“We’re creating the infrastructure for a modern, optimized real estate transaction,” Austin Lane, CEO and co-founder of Notable, said in a statement. “Buyers want move-in ready homes, and agents want a way to win listings and deliver results. Notable gives them a clear way to do exactly that. We’re excited to welcome W. R. Berkley Corporation as a partner and thrilled to have Clare joining our board.”

The company estimates American homeowners spend an estimated $75 billion preparing properties for sale, yet often cut corners or delay improvements thanks to their high costs. At the same time, many of today’s homebuyers prize properties that are “move-in ready,” creating a mismatch Notable says it wants to exploit.

Notable said it’s partnered with more than 100 brokerages, including Compass, Redfin, and The Agency, to offer a white-label “pay-at-close” lending product to sellers. The company says it’s already lent to over $1 billion to 35,000 homeowners since its inception.

On average, homes renovated using Notable’s financing “sell 31% faster and for 9% more than market benchmarks,” the company claimed in a press release.

“Offering pay-at-close financing has quickly become table stakes for top agents. Notable is setting the standard,” Tyler Thompson, managing partner at Second Century Ventures, said in a statement.