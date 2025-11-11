Wilton Offices Trade for $25M

A WIlton office building occupied by tenants including insurers, health care companies and semiconductor suppliers traded for $24.75 million.

The 50 Danbury Road property was acquired by Melrose Pfeiffer Holding LLC in its first Connecticut acquisition. CBRE represented the seller, New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors.

The 2-story office building totals 221,070 square feet and is 84 percent leased. Tenants include AIG, semiconductor supplier ASML and Hartford Health Care.

Amenities include a fitness center, auditorium-style conference center and garaged parking.

CBRE’s Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley and Travis Langer represented the seller.

“50 Danbury’s credit-tenant rent roll provides Melrose Pfeiffer with the assurance of income, allowing them to focus on leasing up vacant space,” Bardsley said in a statement.