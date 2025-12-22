Housing Inventory Growing in Connecticut

Housing inventory in Connecticut is on the rise, but prices are also continuing to increase.

Connecticut had 4,794 single-family homes for sale in November, according to SmartMLS, a 1.9 percent increase from 2024. Still, the months’ supply of homes in the state remained at 2.3 months, far below levels of a balanced market.

While supply is growing in terms of single-family homes for sale, the number of pending sales was relatively flat. There were 2,088 pending sales in November, a 0.1 percent drop year-over-year.

Additionally, while inventory increased, prices also increased. The median single-family home price increased by 8.3 percent to $455,000. Also, according to the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, the median sales price of single-family homes in Greater Hartford increased 7.7 percent (from $376,000 to $405,000) year-over-year.

Year-to-date sale prices also continued to rise, as throughout the state the median sales increased by 7.6 percent to $465,000. In Greater Hartford, year-to-date sale prices increased by 6.3 percent to $420,000.

“Rising prices, stable days on market, and a slight increase in pending sales shows signs that buyer demand is steady in the Greater Hartford housing market,” GHAR CEO Holly Callanan said in a statement.