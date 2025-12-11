Late with Payments? Call Your Lender Now

The strain on every homeowner’s pocketbook is showing up in all the usual places.

The typical indicators of homeowner financial stress – mortgage delinquencies and foreclosure filings – are rising across the land. Late payments across all credit tiers – auto loans, credit cards, personal loans – are increasing, too, even among the most creditworthy.

So what should a homeowner do to save their house when they land in dire financial straits?

For starters, don’t stick your head in the sand, hoping that your lender won’t discover you’ve missed a payment or two. The company will notice – and will move quickly to protect its investment.

As soon as you think you might fall behind on payments, be proactive and call your lender. Most people don’t.

“The biggest problem we have is that people don’t call,” said Dana Federspiel of ICE Mortgage Technology. “There are tons of ways to communicate with a lender, but most people don’t use them.”

Allen Price of BFI Financial Services, which manages loans on behalf of lenders, agrees.

“When borrowers are more than 30 days late, they’re afraid to even answer the phone,” he said.

Be Communicative and Proactive

Price’s advice: “Be communicative; be proactive.”

But before you contact your lender, have your ducks lined up in a row.

“Be prepared to explain your hardship,” Federspiel advises. “You don’t need to go into deep detail: just something like you’re having health issues, or you lost your job.”

Be able to document your monthly income, assets and expenses, including car loan payments, cable bills, telephone and utilities. You won’t need to tell your lender how many cars you own or how much you spend at Starbucks, but the more complete your list, the better.

Working with your lender is beneficial to both parties. Lenders don’t want you to lose your home any more than you do. It’s expensive to take back a house, make it marketable and then sell it, so they’ll work to figure out how to keep you in the house – and as a customer.

Ask Lots of Questions

There are numerous ways lenders can help you work through your difficulties, so explore all your options and ask lots of questions.

“If you don’t ask,” Federspiel said, “you’ll never know.”

Depending on your situation, you may qualify for a forbearance plan, in which the lender can pause or reduce your monthly payment for several months.

There is no one type of forbearance plan; the length and term are based on your circumstances. But when the forbearance period ends, you’ll be required to either pay back what you owe in one lump sum, extend the term of the loan to cover what you owe, or divide what you owe over a certain time period and pay it back in monthly installments.

If you experienced a permanent or long-term hardship and can no longer afford your mortgage, you may be eligible to have the loan modified. If so, your monthly payment could be cut by as much as 20 percent. Modifications can include a lower interest rate, extending the loan’s term or reducing the principal balance.

A third choice is to repay the missed payments, either a portion at a time or over a set period of time, typically alongside your regular payment. And a fourth option is to renegotiate the terms entirely.

Sometimes, You Have to Walk Away

Everyone wants to save the roof over their heads. But the unfortunate reality is that sometimes you can’t. Your financial burdens may be so heavy that no matter what you try to do, you are going to have to walk away.

Federspiel advises that you’re probably overextended if you pay more than a third of your monthly income toward your mortgage. That’s why it’s important to consider your exit strategies – the best ways to get out from under your debt with the least amount of damage to your credit and your family.

Generally, there are two ways to depart somewhat gracefully. One is to sell the house; the other, to deed the place back to your lender. Either way, you’re pretty much controlling your own destiny rather than losing the place to foreclosure.

If you sell and make enough to pay off the loan, you can pocket any profit and move on. If you can’t cover what you owe – what’s known as a “short sale” – you’ll need the lender to agree to accept the lower amount as payment in full.

If you just want out as cleanly as possible, you can simply sign the house over to the lender – again, though, with the lender’s permission. In return, the lender will forgive what you owe, and you can move on.

In discussing these choices, both of which will ding your credit record, try to do a little horse trading. Sometimes the lender will pay you to hand over your keys. In other cases, the lender may be willing to pay the cost to relocate your family to new digs.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.