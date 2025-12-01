Members Approve CrossPoint Federal Credit Union Merger With Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union

Members of CrossPoint Federal Credit Union have approved a merger with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union.

The combined credit union will operate under the Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union name and brand, with Nutmeg President and CEO John Holt continuing as CEO of the combined organization. Darlene White, CrossPoint’s CEO, will serve as a strategic advisor and CrossPoint’s market president through the transition.

“This member vote represents an exciting milestone in our shared journey,” Holt said in a statement. “Our members and employees can look forward to all the benefits this partnership brings – greater access to services, enhanced technology, and continued investment in the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to welcome CrossPoint members and staff into the Nutmeg family.”

Together, the two credit unions will form an organization with more than $850 million in assets, 63,000 members, and an expanded branch network spanning multiple counties.

With all required regulatory and membership approvals now in place, the merger will be effective Dec. 1, 2025, with operational integration planned for April of 2026. Until system integration is complete, CrossPoint will operate as a division of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union.

“This is a wonderful next chapter for CrossPoint,” White said in a statement. “Our members have always been at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership allows us to continue that mission with even greater reach and resources. We’re proud of our legacy and confident that, together with Nutmeg, we’ll continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our members and the communities we serve.”