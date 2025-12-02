PeoplesBank’s President Named to CT Bankers Association Board

The Connecticut Bankers Association members unanimously elected the association’s officers and board members for the 2025-2026 term, including PeoplesBank President and President and COO Brian Canina.

Canina was tapped for an at-large seat, the association said. DR Bank CEO Jason Hardgrave was also named to an at-large seat. Both new members will hold their seats through 2028.

Officers named for 2026 include Ives Bank President and CEO Martin Morgado as chair; Chelsea Groton Bank President and CEO Anthony Joyce III, who will be vice chairman; and Fairfield County Bank CEO David Schneider, who will be immediate past chairman. CBA President and CEO Thomas Mongellow, will also be an officer.

Canina is slated to take over leadership at PeoplesBank bank from longtime CEO Tom Senecal, who will retire at the end of the year. Canina joined PeoplesBank in 2009 and has since held a variety of positions, including controller, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, before becoming president and COO in 2024.

Prior to joining the bank, he was an senior audit manager at Wolf & Company P.C.

PeoplesBank currently has over $4 billion in assets and 21 branches in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. The bank is expected to open two additional branches in New Britain and Hartford, as well as an operations center at in Hartford’s City Place II tower, in 2026.

The Connecticut Bankers Association is the 126-year-old trade group for the state’s banks.