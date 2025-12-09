Wilton Multifamily Development Sells for $104M

A Wilton apartment complex near the Norwalk line has changed hands for over $1 million per door.

An affiliate of LaSalle Investment Management sold White Oaks at Wilton to CT Realty Trust, a local multifamily owner-operator with around 1,200 units under management or in development.

The 100-unit property at 116 Danbury Road traded for $103.75 million according to a warranty deed filed Dec. 2 with the Wilton town clerk’s office.

The six-building-one-clubhouse complex last sold in December 2020 for $34.75 million, town property records show.

CBRE represented LaSalle and procured the buyer, the commercial brokerage said.

“White Oaks at Wilton is a standout investment in a thriving community. The combination of its strategic location, attractive assumable debt, and the potential for value-add renovations makes it a compelling opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality multifamily housing in this affluent market,” CBRE First Vice President Eric Apfel, part of the four-person team who worked the deal, said in a statement.

White Oaks at Wilton was developed by AvalonBay Communities in 2011 and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool and fitness center, in addition to being an 8-minute drive from the Merritt 7 office park and Metro-North station.

“White Oaks at Wilton represents exactly the type of high-quality community we aim to grow our platform around,” CT Realty Trust CEO Bard Kligerman said in a statement provided by CBRE. “As we continue to scale both our acquisitions and our ground-up development pipeline, we’re focused on delivering best-in-class housing to communities across Connecticut and the Northeast.”