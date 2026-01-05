Average Hartford Homebuyer Needs 12 Years of Savings to Afford Down Payment

The average homebuyer in Greater Hartford will need to save for over a decade to afford a down payment, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com.

In 2025, the average down payment in the Hartford metro was $61,832, the listing portal’s economists calculated. With the median income sitting at $99,316 and households on average putting $5,032 into their savings, it takes homebuyers 12.3 years to save for a down payment on a home.

“Higher home prices and intensified competition have pushed typical down payments higher, at the same time that inflation and rising household expenses have reduced savings rates,” Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Although conditions have improved since 2022, today’s timeline shows that saving for a home takes meaningfully longer than it did before the pandemic, especially in high-cost markets.”

Across the nation, it takes far less time for a homebuyer to save for a down payment. In 2025, the typical U.S. household needs seven years to save for a typical down payment.

“In high-cost markets, the typical down payment alone exceeds a full year of household income,” Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com said in a statement. “That reality makes homeownership feel unattainable for many buyers, particularly younger households trying to enter the market for the first time.”

The fact that households are saving less money is also having an impact. On average, households are saving 5.1 percent of income so far in 2025, below the pre-pandemic norm of 6.5 percent.

It takes the longest to afford a down payment in California. In San Francisco, it takes the average homebuyer 36.5 years of saving to afford a down payment on a home.