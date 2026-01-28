CT Single-Family, Condo Inventories Head in Different Directions

Buyers in Connecticut ended the year with the single-family and condominium inventory heading in different directions.

Condominiums saw inventory increase by 6.8 percent while new listings increased by 10.9 percent with 449 listings in December of 2025, according to data provided by SmartMLS.

Despite this, the median sale price of condos in Connecticut grew by 4 percent year-on-year to $292,250 in December according to The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

Conversely in the single-family market, new listings dropped by 3 percent with 1,194 new listings in December. Inventory of homes for sale in the state in December also decreased by 1.5 percent.

At the same time, the median price of single-family homes increased by 5.06 percent to $436,007, The Warren Group data shows.

Single-family homes saw a 6.5 percent drop in days on market, with homes typically selling in 29 days. Condos in Connecticut typically sold within 31 days, a 14.8 percent increase.

While condominiums in Connecticut saw a reduction in price, they still require 161 percent of the median income in the state, SmartMLS calculations show. Single-family homes require 101 percent of the median income.

In Hartford County, closed sales of single-family homes increased by 1.8 percent to end the year at 6,643 sales for all of 2025 according to The Warren Group. The median sales price for the entire year increased by 6.9 percent to $385,000.

“Fewer new listings and limited inventory, which is typical for the winter season, seem to be pushing prices higher in the Greater Hartford housing market,” Greater Hartford Association of Realtors CEO Holly Callanan said in a statement.

Condominium closed sales in Greater Hartford fell by 4.3 percent year-over-year to 2,135 for all of 2025, The Warren Group reported, and the annual median sales price of condos increased by 5.7 percent to $275,000. The number of pending sales rose 10.1 percent according to SmartMLS.