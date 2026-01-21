Downtown Stamford Office Owner Announces Amenity Renovations

The owners of a large downtown Stamford office building say they have commissioned a major refresh of the building’s common areas as it looks to fill significant swaths of tenant space.

RFR, a real estate investment firm based in New York City and Stamford, says it plans to add over 10,000 square feet of new amenity spaces to its 300 Atlantic St. property.

The project appears to be financed by a $40.75 million loan from New York City real estate lender Argentic Real Estate Investment on Dec. 26, according to city property records.

Commercial brokerage Newmark arranged the financing, that company said in a separate announcement this month.

RFR bought 300 Atlantic in 2019 for $151 million and says 188,772 square feet of the 267,935-square-foot, 13-story building is available for lease. The building can accommodate tenants looking for “over 100,000 square feet across multiple floors,” RFR said.

The new amenities are intended to support a new leasing campaign headed up by a Newmark team comprised of James Ritman, Brian Carcaterra and Benjamin Goldstein.

They’ll include a tenant lounge, “elevated” food options, fitness and wellness programming, and workplace collaboration and meeting spaces on the second floor capable of accommodating events of up to 100 people. A “high-end boutique café” will connect the lobby and new fitness center.

New outdoor lighting and a new streetscape will round out the package.

“We view 300 Atlantic as Stamford’s preeminent office property, considering its visibility and prominent location within a modern downtown environment, and we are committing new capital as long-term owners,” RFR Director of Leasing AJ Camhi said in a statement. “Our investment in thoughtfully crafted amenities, well-designed pre-built suites, and a refreshed exterior is intended to realize the full potential of the property’s outstanding location at the center of all that Stamford has to offer, with easy access to Stamford Train Station, restaurants, retail, hospitality, residences, nightlife, and Stamford Harbor.”

RFR added that its repositioning efforts will also include “high-end prebuilt suits.”

Fourth-quarter research by commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield puts the overall Fairfield County office vacancy rate at 26.9 percent, down 200 basis points year-on-year thanks to several developers’ ongoing residential conversion campaigns.

The company said full-year leasing activity in the city of Stamford was down 18.5 percent in 2025, a sign of softening tenant demand that appeared particularly concentrated downtown “largely driven by a scarcity of high-quality space and large contiguous blocks needed to accommodate sizable tenant requirements.”

Cushman & Wakefield research put the downtown Stamford vacancy rate at 23.1 percent of an overall inventory of 7.87 million square feet of office space, and overall asking rent for class A space at $48.17 per square foot.