Essex Bank Names New CEO

Essex Bank is promoting its chief operating officer to the corner office.

Lynn Giroux, currently the Essex-based bank’s executive vice president and COO, will transition to the role of president and CEO in August, the bank announced Tuesday.

Current President and CEO Diane Arnold plans to retire that month after five years at the helm. The bank’s announcement credited Arnold with “steady growth in deposits and loans, improving technology, developing leadership and rebranding the Bank in time for its 175th anniversary celebration.” In a statement, Arnold praised Giroux and said she was “thrilled” at the choice of her successor.

“Diane Arnold has been a very accomplished and exemplary leader, and our Board engaged in extensive discussions to select her successor. Ms. Giroux is an outstanding choice with the broad experience, foresight and leadership skills necessary to continue to propel Essex Bank forward as a leading community bank,” bank board chair Douglas Paul said in a statement.

Giroux has worked in banking since 1983, and joined Essex Bank in 1999 as vice president of human resources and branch administration. The bank’s announcement credited her with being “instrumental in leading and developing the customer-facing and customer-support technology at the Bank,” and in opening new branches in Madison and Chester, plus growing its talent pipeline and adding cash management products for its commercial portfolio.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role of President and CEO of Essex Bank upon Diane Arnold’s retirement,” Giroux said in a statement. “As a longtime advocate of community banking, I believe in the power of local institutions making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors and the vitality of our region.”