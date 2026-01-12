Fairfield Inn & Suites in Wallingford Sold for $9.2M

A four-story, 116-room hotel in Wallingford has sold for $9.2 million.

Jerry Swon and Andrew Kern, of commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap, in association with John Krueger, the firm’s broker of record in Connecticut, represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“After closing a separate transaction with the buyer, who entered a 1031 exchange, we were able to put this deal together,” Swon said in a statement. “The Marriott brand and the hotel’s strong performance made the asset a great fit. It was a pleasure working with both parties again to complete another successful transaction.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites is located at 100 Miles Drive on a 3.1-acre site adjacent to Interstate 91. Built in 1985 as a Susse Chalet hotel, the property was reflagged as a Fairfield Inn & Suites in 2001 and recently underwent capital improvements totaling more than $1.3 million.