Glastonbury Offices Sell for $28M

CBRE says it brokered the state’s largest office sale of 2025, the nearly $28 million sale of two buildings in Glastonbury’s Somerset Square development.

An LLC controlled by White Plains, New York-based investor Mark Graham paid $27.75 million for 180 and 200 Glastonbury Blvd., according to CBRE, but a deed hasn’t yet been posted online by the Glastonbury town clerk’s office.

A Great Neck, New York-based LLC that shares an address with middle-market non-bank commercial lender Tideway Capital Group provided a mortgage to Graham’s LLC on Dec. 31, a Glastonbury town clerk’s office filing says.

The seller was a Maryland LLC that shares an address with investor Artemis Real Estate Partners. That LLC spent $30.3 million to buy the two properties in 2019, public records show.

Built in 1989, 180 Glastonbury Blvd. totals 81,042 square feet while the 2002-vintage 200 Glastonbury Blvd. totals 115,475, and both sit on 11.95 acres, public records say.

At the time of sale, CBRE said, the two buildings were 95 percent leased to 38 tenants including “strong-credit corporate tenants” like Wells Fargo, Merryll Lynch and RBC Capital Markets, giving the property a “strong, stable cashflow.”

“The properties command premium rental rates due to their superior location in Glastonbury’s Somerset Square. Despite a challenging office leasing climate, we were able to maintain strong occupancy at the property, and we are confident these assets will serve as a portfolio highlight for the new owner for years to come,” CBRE Executive Vice President John McCormick said in a statement.

McCormic and Vice President Anna Kocsondy from CBRE’s Hartford office represented the seller along with Vice Chairman Jeffrey Dune and Senior Vice President Steven Bardsley from the commercial brokerage’s Stamford office, CBRE said.