South Windsor Shopping Center Sells for $98M

South Windsor’s Shops at Evergreen Walk have traded hands from one institutional investor to another.

LLCs controlled by Brand Street Properties and Barings bought both retail condominiums that make up the lifestyle center on Evergreen Way in South Windsor from an affiliate of PGIM for a total of $98.25 million.

CBRE, the commercial brokerage that marketed the property and represented PGIM, said it attractrs 3.4 million shoppers annually.

“The property saw deep interest from a range of institutional investors given its top-tier tenants and super-regional trade area in central Connecticut,” Nat Heald, who led the CBRE team on the deal, said in a statement. “Investor demand for value-add/core + properties is robust, and we anticipate competition for the best retail assets will continue throughout 2026. We are proud to have represented PGIM in this transaction and thank both the buyer and seller for an incredibly swift and smooth transaction.”

Built in 2004, the roughly 400,000-square-foot open-air shopping center sits at the intersection of Interstates 84 and 291 and a recently opened Whole Foods grocery store anchor, along with junior anchors like L.L. Bean, Apple, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma.

“We are incredibly excited to acquire The Shops at Evergreen Walk, and to partner with Barings to drive the property to its full potential,” Jordan Brandes, who along with Paul Brandes, lead the acquisition effort for Brand Street Properties, said in a statement provided by CBRE. “Our experience operating the shopping center has given us the highest confidence that Evergreen will continue to thrive as we attract best in class tenants to the property.”