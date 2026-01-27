Stamford Office Building Sells for 50 Percent Discount

An office building next to Stamford’s Metro-North train station traded hands in the waning days of 2025 for half what it sold for in 2013.

An affiliate of Empire State Realty Trust sold the Stamford Metro Center at 429 Washington Blvd. to Grenwich-based investment firm HB Nitkin for $64 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Stamford clerk’s office on Dec. 24.

Empire State Realty Trust bought the 277,740-square-foot building for $128.43 million in 2013, public records state.

A $51.8 million loan for the acquisition was provided by an affiliate of Greenwich-based lender Knightead Funding. Commercial brokerage Newmark said it arranged the loan.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the 1986-vintage Metro Center building is currently vacant.

Cushman & Wakefield research put the downtown Stamford vacancy rate at 23.1 percent of an overall inventory of 7.87 million square feet of office space, and overall asking rent for class A space at $48.17 per square foot.