West Hartford Resi Brokerage Merges with White Plains Firm

A pair of brokerages based in West Hartford and White Plains, New York, are combining but keeping distinct brands.

Connecticut-based ERA Hart-Sargis Breen Real Estate and New York-based ERA Insite Realty Services announced their merger earlier this month. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate was founded in 1979 and has been under the leadership of Rob Levine since 2020. The company has three offices that collectively serve the entire state.

ERA Insite Realty Services was founded in 1985 and is still led by its original founders, Louis and Debra Budetti. The company has six locations servicing Bronx, Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties in New York, plus Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut.

The three executives will co-lead the 200-agent combined entity, a spokesperson said.

“Our companies have operated in close proximity for more than 40 years,” Levine said in a statement. “As we looked to the future, we realized that our shared core values and deep connections to our communities was a powerful shared platform to springboard market expansion in Connecticut and New York. Our newly combined market has tremendous inherent synergies: Central Connecticut offers major universities such as Trinity, University of Hartford, UConn, Yale and Wesleyan. Vibrant communities surround Hartford and great beaches and skiing is all around. Westchester offers easy access to New York City, has top rated schools and serves as headquarters to many major corporations.”

.An office’s branding will depend on the market being served, with the Interstate 84 corridor between West Hartford and Bethel being the first target for expansion. Expansions in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York State are also in the cards, the company said.

“This merger represents, in a word, opportunity,” Louis Budetti said in a statement. “Combining forces puts many more markets in play for our agents, while creating more referral possibilities and providing a larger pool of collaborative agents to work and grow with. We really offer the best of both worlds: a boutique client experience characterized by white glove service, local expertise and a long standing commitment to the community backed by a growing international brand with top tier tools and support.”

The combined entity will have nine offices.

“With this merger, we become a “one-stop shop” for all things real estate,” Debra Budetti said in a statement. “From rentals, sales, property management, investors and corporate relocation, we are expertly equipped to serve first time home buyers, downsizing or expanding clients as well as investors. Agents will also benefit from in-house lender partnerships and a property management division. We are now even more well-positioned for future success.”