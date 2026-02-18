Berkshire Bank Branches Rebranded as ‘Beacon Bank’ Locations

Customers at what used to be Berkshire Bank and Brookline Bank locations will notice the new physical and digital look of their banking institution the next time they visit, including locations in Connecticut.

Brookline Bank’s parent company and Berkshire Bank merged last year into a new, combined entity, branded as “Beacon Bank.”

The bank began outfitting branches with Beacon Bank signs this past weekend after completing the integration of banking systems and conversion at the beginning of February.

“We’re beginning to build momentum as we closed 2025 with the strength of the combined Beacon organization and ongoing synergies created by our merger of equals,” Beacon President and CEO Paul Perrault said in a statement. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our colleagues who provide exceptional service to support our clients and are working to drive meaningful performance improvements across the organization. Their leadership, resilience, and collaboration are integral to our ability to deliver an enhanced experience for those we serve while building the foundation for long-term success.”

In 2025, Beacon reported net income of $90.3 million and $23.2 billion in assets. The bank also reported $19.5 billion in deposits.