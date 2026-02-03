CT Retail Plaza Sells for $5.25M

How much is a Plainville retail plaza worth?

If it’s early 2026 and the plaza’s name is the Olde Canal Plaza, a recent transaction suggests that number is $5.25 million.

Built in 1987, Olde Canal Plaza is located at 17 Farmington Ave. and is 93 percent leased according to commercial brokerage , which procured the buyer in the transaction, a New York State-based private investor.

The seller, a New York State-based small investment firm, was represented by Amodio & Co. Real Estate.

The property is situated near a concentration of national retailers, including Kohl’s, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Big Y Supermarket.

“Located on more than 3 acres, Olde Canal Plaza is a core neighborhood center totaling 34,194 square feet of small-bay retail, office, and medical office space with a diverse tenant mix,” Marcus & Millichap Senior Director Investments Mark Krantz said in a statement. “The property is positioned along a highly visible corridor with traffic counts exceeding 11,000 vehicles per day in the heart of Central Connecticut.”