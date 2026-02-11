Developer Picked for New Haven-Owned Lot Files 7-Story Proposal

The first of several multifamily buildings proposed on city-owned parking lots is advancing to the next stage of the development process.

New York developer LMXD was picked by city officials last year to redevelop a parcel at the corner of George and Orange streets downtown. A joint venture of Gilbane Development Company and Xenolith Partners was picked to build out a larger site nearby, sandwiched between State Street and the city’s Metro-North tracks with around 450 mixed-income units.

LMXD’s proposal is scheduled to go before the New Haven City Plan Commission for site plan approval later this month. Inglese Architecture + Engineering is the project architect.

Filings show LMXD wants to build 190 units in a 7-story, 152,920-square-foot building that wraps around a nearly 7,000-square-foot, private outdoor courtyard.

Amenities include a 3,433-square-foot, ground-floor retail space, that courtyard and an additional amenity space that opens onto the courtyard but whose programming was not noted in plans filed with city officials. No car parking will be included, but 20 bicycle storage spots will be.

Filings state the building won’t need zoning approvals, and the building will rely on waived parking minimums under New Haven’s downtown inclusionary zoning overlay district.