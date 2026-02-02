Developer Pitches 266 Units Near Glastonbury’s Town Center

Greenwich real estate developer HB Nitkin is seeking permission to build 266 apartments in Glastonbury’s commercial core.

The company has proposed a five-building multifamily development at the intersection of CT Route 2 and CT Route 3.

The projects has been downsized from 316 units after community feedback.

Amenities called out in a presentation made to the Glastonbury Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 20 show amenities including a clubhouse, an outdoor pool and a half-basketball court, plus a number of covered parking spots.

The site is currently vacant, and is sandwiched between homes and commercial properties and the highway interchange.

Residents and the local fire chief speaking during the Jan. 20 public hearing raised concerns that the project would make traffic in the area, already difficult due to a nearby elementary school, substantially worse. The project’s main entrance is currently across the street from that school.