Freshly Repositioned Stamford Retail Asset Losing Tenant

Bankrupt fashion retailer Saks Inc. is closing its Stamford Saks Off 5th store as it tries to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.

The company said it’s also closing its Clinton Saks Off 5th location Monday, along with 21 others around the country, plus another 30-plus stores in the Saks Inc. portfolio nationwide.

The move will strip the 110 High Ridge Road development in Stamford of one of two tenants mere months after the building was sold by Saks’ parent company for $62 million to local firm Zelco Properties & Development following a repositioning.

The 1969-vintage building used to house a Lord & Taylor department store until the company shuttered that location in 2021.

The repositioning, which also gave the building a new facade, brought in Whole Foods as the anchor tenant in 2022, and confined the Saks Off 5th store to about 24,000 square feet on the property’s second floor. Last year’s sale announcement noted that another 24,000 square feet on the second floor and 50,000 square feet on the third floor were vacant at that time.

The building sits at the intersection of two major Stamford thoroughfares.