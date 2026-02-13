REIT Buys Wallingford Shopping Center for $21.4M

A ShopRite-anchored retail property in Wallingford was acquired for $21.4 million by a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Singapore.

United Hampshire US REIT owns 20 other grocery-anchored shopping centers and two self-storage facilities totaling 3.6 million square feet along the Eastern seaboard.

The seller was Feldco Development Corp. of Boston.

In August, United Hampshire US REIT reported gross revenues of $35.7 million and net property income of $24 million in the first half of its 2025 fiscal year.

Located at 846 North Colony Road, the property includes a Petco store and a self-storage facility. The property has a trade area of 108,000 people within five miles, according to CBRE.

CBRE’s national retail team of Nat Heald, Jordana Roet, Connor Scott and Kyle Juszczyszyn represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“Wallingford Fair saw robust demand from the investor community,” Heald said in a statement. “Grocery anchored shopping centers, particularly those anchored by one of the region’s top performing supermarkets like ShopRite, are currently in high demand. We anticipate that investors will continue to aggressively pursue these types of opportunities throughout 2026.”