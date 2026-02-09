Stamford Medical Office Portfolio Fetches $17M

A real estate investment firm from suburban Boston has bought a trio of Stamford medical office buildings.

The transaction totaled $17 million, according to warranty deeds filed with the Stamford town clerk’s office, and Denver, Colorado-based investment management firm ArrowMark Partners provided the $17.18 million mortgage.

An affiliate of Dedham, Massachusetts-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners bought neighboring buildings at 945, 999 and 1275 Summer St. from an LLC controlled by Industree, Inc. registered to an address at Stamford’s River Bend Office Park.

Industree paid $1.5 million for 945 Summer St. in 2012, $2.2 million for 999 Summer St. and $2.15 million for 1275 Summer St., with the latter two transactions taking place in 1993.

The three buildings total 103,974 square feet, city property records show, and were all built between 1980 and 1985. They sit in a part of Stamford’s downtown that’s chiefly populated with medical offices and multifamily properties, partway between Stamford Hospital and the city’s Tully Medical Center.

The portfolio is 85 percent leased to tenants covering 15 different medical specialties like orthopedics, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology, commercial brokerage CBRE said in an announcement of the deal.

CBRE’s Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley and Travis Langer, in collaboration with Brannan Knott and Chris Bodnar of CBRE’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets, represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“The Summer Street Medical Portfolio’s diversified tenant mix provides medical services in varied practices, at one location, to meet patient needs,” Dunne, a CBRE vice chairman, said in a statement. “This one stop convenience, coupled with the cosmetic capital upgrades planned by Albany Road, will be attractive to both medical practitioners and their patients, creating additional leasing velocity.”