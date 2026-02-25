Stratford Officials Ask Housing Developer for Statue of George Washington

Members of one of Stratford’s development review boards were pleased when the developer of a planned 154-unit development on a side street included a plaza in its plans.

But they had some feedback for Romano Brothers Builders LLC.

“A more traditionally styled sculpture is preferred at this location. This district was important to the Connecticut colony; founding fathers are buried here and George Washington traveled through. A life-size sculpture on a pedestal of a figure from the American Revolution (i.e.: George Washington) chosen from readily available stock would be appropriate,” read notes from Stratford Town Planner Stephanie Camp and the heads of the Stratford Architectural Review Board to the proponents of the 952-1000 East Broadway development.

The statue would also “benefit from soft, but directional, landscape lighting,” the notes state. The notes were included in the package of documents considered by the board for its review. The board approved the development on Feb. 2.

The site is the former location of a town school, and sits on the other side of Interstate 95 from the town’s Metro-North train station and town center.

Plans show a 134-unit, 4-story building on top of a 167-spot basement parking garage, plus five four-plex apartment buildings, each 2.5 stories tall, between that building and abutters across the street. A surface parking lot with 86 more spots, including 20 reserved for the Stratford Board of Education, whose offices are next to the project, round out the site plan. Amenities noted in architectural drawings include a roof deck, a lounge fronting onto the large apartment building’s interior courtyard and a small coworking space.

The Stratford Zoning Commission is expected to take up the proposal Wednesday night. The project needs a special permit, in line with the local Transit-Oriented District zoning.