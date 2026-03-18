Best Time to Sell Hartford-Area Homes Has Already Passed

The best time to sell a home in the Hartford area has come and gone according to Realtor.com. According to a recent analysis of its data, the best time to sell a home is at the beginning of March, the week beginning on March 15.

Greater Hartford sellers were estimated to fetch listing prices that were $28,000 more than the beginning of the year (27.2 percent). Additionally, the chance of a price reduction dropped by 26.4 percent while the average days on market decreased by 6 days.

“After years of being squeezed by limited inventory and high rates, the 2026 housing market is starting to feel more approachable for those who have been sidelined,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com in a statement. “This shift doesn’t just mean more options; lower rates and tempered price growth should give buyers’ some budget breathing room. For sellers, the mid-April window represents an opportunity to enter a market that feels more within reach for buyers while benefiting from a seasonal advantage in terms of pricing and competition.”

For sellers across the United States, April 12-18th was noted as the best time to sell. Homes listed during this window historically reach prices 1.3 percent higher, and in 2026, it equates to a national median listing price approximately $5,300 above the annual average and $26,000 more than the start of the year. Also, 18.9 percent fewer homes see price reductions during this week compared to the annual average.

“The housing market remains undersupplied, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, meaning sellers of well-priced, move-in ready homes are likely to find success,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com in a statement. “However, in the South and West where inventory is more abundant, sellers face softer conditions. In those metros, optimizing timing to this early spring window is even more critical to differentiate a property from the growing competition.”